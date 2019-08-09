Kris Lindahl's giant Minneapolis train ads are scaring the internet

Who is Kris Lindahl, you ask? He’s the real estate agent who has plastered his face on every sign, web site, and flat surface in the Twin Cities. Last year, he told the Star Tribune that at any given time, he has “60 to 100-plus” billboards, and that his marketing budget is “well into the six figures.”

If you haven’t seen Lindahl’s beatific grin yet, just spend 10 minutes in downtown Minneapolis. His latest gimmick is covering the broadsides of buses and trains with gigantic photos of himself standing with his arms outstretched, like the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil. He's become so famous he's even generated parody billboards.

One Reddit user posted a photo of his ad on the accordion section of a train, his unblinking stare pasted to a window, with an arm on either side -- as if to embrace unsuspecting passerby every time the train made a sharp turn.

“This is terrifying,” the Reddit user said.

“Saw this as I was walking out of the parking garage this weekend and jumped backwards at least a foot,” another confessed.

“He must sell the fuck out of those houses,” a third said.

Lindahl told the Star Tribune he uses these huge ads featuring his face because it's effective, so someone must like them. u/Roanelle111, Reddit

And seemingly, he must, if he can truly afford his massive advertising gambits. But so far, it seems as though his ads are having a chilling effect on spines and spirits all over the internet. Commenters called the ads “cringey,” “insufferable,” “creepy,” fuel for heart attacks, and fair game for vandalism.

“Legit question: is that guy running a cult?” a Redditor asked.

Lindahl sys his clients "love" the ads, and that "there are always going to be people who say negative things." For better or for worse, he says he's able to invest in "marketing like this" because it works.

"We're on pace to complete 3,000 to 4,000 transactions this year."

But that hasn’t stopped the rest of us from shuddering.