We're aware the $84 million QB is fiery, churchy, earnest, and loves Creed. And we continue to glean insight from his Instagram account, which has attracted a confused national audience -- what the hell was he grilling?!* Kirk, it seems, is normie to the core, but something about him is a little ... peculiar.

Consider Cousins' post from Monday. It features an image of a glass vase brimming with rocks. There are 720 rocks in total, Cousins explains, exactly enough to represent each remaining month of his life, provided he lives to age 90. Apparently, Kirk plans to remove one rock every month, thus -- before his family, his God, and anyone within eyeshot of his porch -- visually representing the universal slog toward death.

"Great reminder for me to live a life of meaning and impact!" Cousins chirps, concluding the post with a reference to this fatalistic Bible jam.

"This is deep..." one follower says via Instagram.

"Dude that's cool but also terrifying," adds another.

"That’s one dumb idea," concludes one more.

Our take: The looming specter of the crypt is omnipresent enough, so why double-down on it with questionable home decor? But you do you, Kirk.

The Vikings report to training camp next Tuesday.

*Steaks, it turns out.