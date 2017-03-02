City Pages

Keith Ellison filmed sitting down during Trump speech, conservative Twitter loses its hive-mind

Thursday, March 2, 2017 by Mike Mullen in News
Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz sat down, and Dr. Marty Fox disapproves!

It was the sort of sight that could drive one wing of political reactionaries crazy.

The left one.

There, seated side-by-side at Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, was Rep. Keith Ellison, DFL-Minnesota, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida. 

Ellison, the leading-edge progressive who supported Bernie Sanders, and tried leading a bottom-up takeover of the Democratic National Committee -- only to run up against the establishment, and lose. 

And Wasserman Schultz, representative figure of that very establishment, the former DNC chairwoman who many liberals blame for tilting the party nominating process against Sanders, and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Undoubtedly, some on the left were chagrined to see the two wings of the DNC -- the party's hopeful but foresaken future next to its regrettable recent past -- thrust together in the same frame. 

But right-wingers? Eh, at this point, they just hate stuff out of habit.

Consider this tweet from Tony Katz, a conservative radio host based out of Indianapolis. 

 

 

Pretty damn quickly, Tony. This being the Trump era, let us follow the tweets.

That's right! Call Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz TODAY and tell them to apologize, resign, and turn themselves in to be court-martialed immediately.

You can read all about this disgraceful betrayal on serious journalistic websites like TheBlaze, Twitchy, TownHall, DailyWire (which seems to have started the whole affair; see editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro's tweet above), HermainCain.com, and RedState, which at least paid its readers the courtesy of asking "Did Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Keith Ellison Participate in Ovation for Gold Star Widow?"(RedState's answer: "BLARGH!")

Here's another answer, from Snopes.com:

We could not find in either NBC News or Fox News video footage a scene of Wasserman Schultz and Ellison seated and unmoved, as depicted in the Daily Wire article’s header image. We did find a matching still for that image, but it came from a portion of the speech that took place more than half an hour earlier (just after the nine-minute mark), while President Trump was speaking about inner cities.

 

Who would believe that?

Oh, that's who. The same shit-for-brains who helped peddle this smear in the first place. Well, anyway, so long as this rumor just swirls around in the murky eddies in the river-bottom of conservative Twitter...

Terrific. So, a lie originates on Twitter, gets echoed on right-wing blogs, and gets a half-endorsement from someone who's within earshot of the leader of the free world. Would you be at all surprised if the next account tweeting about this "shameful," "Sad!" and made-up moment is @POTUS?

If nothing else, we can thank Kellyanne for offering "Hope this is not true," a phrase the thinking American is finding more and more useful each day.

