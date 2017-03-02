The left one.

There, seated side-by-side at Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, was Rep. Keith Ellison, DFL-Minnesota, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida.

Ellison, the leading-edge progressive who supported Bernie Sanders, and tried leading a bottom-up takeover of the Democratic National Committee -- only to run up against the establishment, and lose.

And Wasserman Schultz, representative figure of that very establishment, the former DNC chairwoman who many liberals blame for tilting the party nominating process against Sanders, and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Undoubtedly, some on the left were chagrined to see the two wings of the DNC -- the party's hopeful but foresaken future next to its regrettable recent past -- thrust together in the same frame.

But right-wingers? Eh, at this point, they just hate stuff out of habit.

Consider this tweet from Tony Katz, a conservative radio host based out of Indianapolis.

How quickly can we get a meme of Ellison and Wasserman-Schultz? Go, Internet....GO!!!!!! @93wibc #TrumpAddress — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) March 1, 2017

Pretty damn quickly, Tony. This being the Trump era, let us follow the tweets.

Sobbing widow of slain Navy Seal receives 2 minute standing ovation.



Debbie Wasserman Schultz & Keith Ellison stay firmly seated, no claps — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2017

AWFUL: Top Democrats Refuse To Stand, Clap For Navy SEAL Widow Honored By Trumphttps://t.co/3w5NZebT1g pic.twitter.com/2O3b8OXSxG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2017

Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz not clapping or standing for a fallen veteran! Shame on them! Typical @DNC scumbags. pic.twitter.com/vmLLz2riLh — For The Republic���� (@FTRPolitics) March 1, 2017

Muslim Brotherhood Keith Ellison & Debbie Wasserman Schultz



Dressed In #KKK White



Refused To Stand & Clap For #NavySEAL Widow Carryn Owens pic.twitter.com/ypcvsdxW7x — Dr. Marty Fox (@DrMartyFox) March 1, 2017

Wasserman Schultz & Keith Ellison refusing 2 stand or even clap for Carryn Owens, it's

as if their souls have been sucked from their bodies — Patty Girl (@PerspicaciousXY) March 1, 2017

RETWEET if you think Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz refusing to clap for the sobbing widow of a Navy Seal was plain DISGRACEFUL! pic.twitter.com/ltI6u2ZbFO — Andy Hortin (@AndyHortin) March 1, 2017

They wont apologize and wont even care so crash their office lines for the hell of it patriots!

Schultz 202-225-7931

Ellison -202-225-4755 pic.twitter.com/8f96miYHJW — Ava- I love my USA! (@WEdwarda) March 1, 2017

That's right! Call Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz TODAY and tell them to apologize, resign, and turn themselves in to be court-martialed immediately.

You can read all about this disgraceful betrayal on serious journalistic websites like TheBlaze, Twitchy, TownHall, DailyWire (which seems to have started the whole affair; see editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro's tweet above), HermainCain.com, and RedState, which at least paid its readers the courtesy of asking "Did Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Keith Ellison Participate in Ovation for Gold Star Widow?"(RedState's answer: "BLARGH!")

Here's another answer, from Snopes.com:

We could not find in either NBC News or Fox News video footage a scene of Wasserman Schultz and Ellison seated and unmoved, as depicted in the Daily Wire article’s header image. We did find a matching still for that image, but it came from a portion of the speech that took place more than half an hour earlier (just after the nine-minute mark), while President Trump was speaking about inner cities.

Who would believe that?

Debbie Wasserman Schultz & Keith Ellison refused to stand/clap as Trump says "We must support the incredible men & women in law enforcement" — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2017

Oh, that's who. The same shit-for-brains who helped peddle this smear in the first place. Well, anyway, so long as this rumor just swirls around in the murky eddies in the river-bottom of conservative Twitter...

Hope this is not true.

It was a moment of unity and deserved recognition. https://t.co/7oIKPGmhNR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 1, 2017

Terrific. So, a lie originates on Twitter, gets echoed on right-wing blogs, and gets a half-endorsement from someone who's within earshot of the leader of the free world. Would you be at all surprised if the next account tweeting about this "shameful," "Sad!" and made-up moment is @POTUS?

If nothing else, we can thank Kellyanne for offering "Hope this is not true," a phrase the thinking American is finding more and more useful each day.