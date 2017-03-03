City Pages

Keith Ellison, Congress, and the hearkening back to Stalinist times

Friday, March 3, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
Debbie Wasserman and Keith Ellison actually did stand for a Navy SEAL's widow, but critics used a photo from another part of Trump's speech to claim they didn't.

Reader Randall Holbrook reponds to Keith Ellison, Debbie Wasserman Schultz sit down during Trump speech, conservative Twitter loses its hive-mind:

In the Gulag Archipelago, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn tells of a political rally where everyone in attendance was afraid to be the first one to stop clapping for "Comrade Stalin." Applause went on for 11 minutes, until a factory director stopped and sat down.

Later that night, he was arrested.

It looks like we're getting there. 

 

