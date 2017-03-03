Keith Ellison, Congress, and the hearkening back to Stalinist times
Reader Randall Holbrook reponds to Keith Ellison, Debbie Wasserman Schultz sit down during Trump speech, conservative Twitter loses its hive-mind:
In the Gulag Archipelago, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn tells of a political rally where everyone in attendance was afraid to be the first one to stop clapping for "Comrade Stalin." Applause went on for 11 minutes, until a factory director stopped and sat down.
Later that night, he was arrested.
It looks like we're getting there.
Comments
