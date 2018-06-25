But what do they look like naked?

If you've wondered this very thing, fear not, for ESPN the Magazine had the same curiosity, and invited both local athletes (Towns, an adopted Minnesotan, and Diggins, a native of Afton) to strip down and tell the story of their -- let's not beat around the bush -- very rockin' bodies.

Without further ado, click here for Karl-Anthony Towns' photos, and here for Jesse Diggins'... and here if, for some sick reason, you would feel like appreciating the bodies of non-Minnesotans.

Diggins, whose last-second lunge won the United States a team sprint gold medal at the Pyongchang Olympics, tells the magazine her sport works every part of the body, burning calories at the equivalent of a "Chipotle burrito every hour." Sadly, Diggins' diet is not entirely burrito-based, though her insanely demanding workouts earn her plenty of leeway in front of the fridge.

"I eat a lot of snacks throughout the day," Diggins says. "But you know, we can eat desserts. There isn't, like, a forbidden food."

Diggins hopes her appearance in the Body Issue will help young female athletes feel comfortable with their body types: "I think it's really important to say, 'Hey, girls can be strong. Girls can have muscles.'"

Here's the video feature that accompanies Diggins photo shoot.

Towns, meanwhile, told the magazine he grew up as "that chubby kid with not the flashiest body," and only grew into his current lean-and-freakish frame as an adult. The Timberwolves star knows his defining features -- "I am a very lanky fellow" -- and isn't ashamed of them. Rather the opposite.

"I've never wanted to be short," Towns says. "Never wanted to be regular height. I always wanted to be myself. Now I'm 7 feet of sexy -- a lot of it."

Watch the video feature on Towns' photo shoot below.