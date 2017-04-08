Those wins have almost nothing to do with Byron Buxton's bat. The 23-year-old is a woeful 1-for-18 so far.

But some credit for the Twins' fast start belongs to Buxton, who happens to get a pretty fast start himself out in centerfield. On opening day, Buck robbed two base hits to shallow center from the Kansas City Royals with spectacular sprint-and-dive highlights.

Friday night, against the Chicago White Sox, he had to run the other way. Twice in the first inning, Chicago hitters drove deep shots off starting pitcher Phil Hughes that forced Buxton to turn, run, and track balls that were going way over his head.

On the second play, Chicago already had one run, and two men on base, and two outs. If Buxton doesn't make the catch, the White Sox take a 3-0 lead; catch it, and it's the Twins turn at bat.

In a flash, Buxton made it back to the wall -- Twins manager Paul Molitor noted Buxton moved so fast he almost outran the ball -- which only left that part about getting it to land in his glove.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Minnesota stayed behind 1-0 until the fourth inning, when the Twins tied the score on an outfield error. In the sixth, Miguel Sano connected on a double to bring home Robbie Grossman. In the seventh, a Chris Gimenez double with Eduardo Escobar on base was challenged by the White Sox for fan interference, but umps decided Escobar would've scored anyway.

In an alternate universe, where Buxton drops that second ball, that would've tied the score 3-3. Instead the Twins were two runs up, and well on their way to another win.

As of Saturday morning, Minnesota's the only 4-0 team in baseball.