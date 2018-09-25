J.R. Smith, playing Playstation 4: 'I ain't going to no damn Minnesota'
J.R. Smith has an NBA Finals ring, the league record for most three-point field goals attempted in a single game (22!; he made 10), and was once named "Foreign Player of the Week" during his stint with the Zheijang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball League.
After his Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship, Smith was routinely seen at team or private celebrations sans a shirt. Indeed, it was unclear if he owned any; Smith's tatted-up torso was so consistently on display it was remarked upon by no less than President Barack Obama.
Maybe this penchant for shirtlessness explains Smith's evident reluctance to live in a colder climate. The Minnesota Timberwolves' developing Jimmy Butler... situation -- in which everyone but coach Tom Thibodeau wants the team to unload Butler -- has come to include Smith, who's been mentioned as a possible trade option, with his similar contract and on-court role.
Smith's not interested at all, according to Dime Magazine, which reported on audio from a recent Playstation 4 session on Smith's account. (Welcome to 2018, where millionaire athletes squelch trade rumors while people watch them play video games.)
@Cavsanada @FearTheSword JR isn’t a fan of the cavs thinking about trading for jimmy pic.twitter.com/yM7A1FxDFG— Big Ben (@stepbacktree) September 25, 2018
"They trying to do a trade for Jimmy Butler?" asked Smith, whose shirt-or-no-shirt status was not readily apparent. "I ain't going to Minnesota. They can cancel my ticket for that. They can cancel Christmas for that. I ain't going to no damn Minnesota. They better make it a three-way trade or something."
Please, whoever has this kind of authority, do not cancel Christmas.
In a Monday press conference, general manager Scott Layden said the team's getting a ton of offers for Butler's services, at one point holding up his ever-buzzing phone to prove it, the Star Tribune reports.
Some reports have indicated as much as a third of the league is interested in Butler, whom Layden and Thibodeau (looking like someone had kicked his puppy) said they wouldn't get rid of in a "bad deal."
Would trading Jimmy Butler, one of the savviest, hardest-working players in the whole league for J.R. Smith, one of the ... well, neither of those things, anyway -- would that be a bad deal?
Let's ask LeBron. Though it's a little too early to be calling him out in Los Angeles.
