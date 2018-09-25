After his Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship, Smith was routinely seen at team or private celebrations sans a shirt. Indeed, it was unclear if he owned any; Smith's tatted-up torso was so consistently on display it was remarked upon by no less than President Barack Obama.

Maybe this penchant for shirtlessness explains Smith's evident reluctance to live in a colder climate. The Minnesota Timberwolves' developing Jimmy Butler... situation -- in which everyone but coach Tom Thibodeau wants the team to unload Butler -- has come to include Smith, who's been mentioned as a possible trade option, with his similar contract and on-court role.

Smith's not interested at all, according to Dime Magazine, which reported on audio from a recent Playstation 4 session on Smith's account. (Welcome to 2018, where millionaire athletes squelch trade rumors while people watch them play video games.)

@Cavsanada @FearTheSword JR isn’t a fan of the cavs thinking about trading for jimmy pic.twitter.com/yM7A1FxDFG — Big Ben (@stepbacktree) September 25, 2018

"They trying to do a trade for Jimmy Butler?" asked Smith, whose shirt-or-no-shirt status was not readily apparent. "I ain't going to Minnesota. They can cancel my ticket for that. They can cancel Christmas for that. I ain't going to no damn Minnesota. They better make it a three-way trade or something."

Please, whoever has this kind of authority, do not cancel Christmas.

In a Monday press conference, general manager Scott Layden said the team's getting a ton of offers for Butler's services, at one point holding up his ever-buzzing phone to prove it, the Star Tribune reports.

Some reports have indicated as much as a third of the league is interested in Butler, whom Layden and Thibodeau (looking like someone had kicked his puppy) said they wouldn't get rid of in a "bad deal."

Would trading Jimmy Butler, one of the savviest, hardest-working players in the whole league for J.R. Smith, one of the ... well, neither of those things, anyway -- would that be a bad deal?

Let's ask LeBron. Though it's a little too early to be calling him out in Los Angeles.