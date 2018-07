Street Team Member City Pages is looking for street team members to join the team beginning immediately. This unique opportunity offers team members the opportunity to work local events and promote the City Pages brand on their behalf. Events include festivals, concerts, grand openings, exhibits & more! Responsibilities Market and promote the paper: must promote City Pages in a positive manner through distribution of marketing materials, prize registration and giveaways, taking photos of product in hands

Collect e-mail addresses: this is the main object of team members, use prizing as incentive to add attendees email address to our databases so they may then receive our various newsletters based on their interests

Serve as event staff for signature events (4 annually): work all signature events as runners, door staff, assisting marketing on any additional needs during the event

Execute Client promotions: attend events and promote client products on their behalf Additional Qualifications: Must be positive, friendly, engaging and enthusiastic

Have knowledge of City Pages, our brand, our products and must stay informed with our paper and online blogs, promotions etc.

Must be over the age of 21

Must be able to provide City Pages with a driving record Additional Information: Hours are mostly evenings and weekends

Shifts range from 2-8 hours

This is an independent contractor position

Monthly hours range depending on the amount of events Street Team is attending, summer being the busiest month Applicants should email a resume to [email protected] and tell us why you're interested in become a member on the City Pages street team.