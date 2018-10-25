Joe Radinovich's campaign ad is unlike any you've ever seen [VIDEO]

The Eighth District Congressional DFL candidate is attacked on a daily basis by moneyed interests, corporatists who don't have his district's best interests at heart. (Indeed, they don't even live there.) What those attacking him don't know is Radinovich has endured much, much worse than some shitheel bankers saying he shouldn't hold a political office.

On Wednesday, Radinovich published a short video letting voters in on personal tragedies he had to overcome as a boy. And how it made him into a man, one who knows what it's like to lose, and be in need.

(Let us know if you see anything like this from his hockey champion (asterisk needed) opponent, Pete Stauber. Or if you find all his missing emails.)

We'd post some of the ads running against Joe to give you a flavor of this menacing. But really, this video is the last one anyone living in that district will need to learn about Radinovich's heart. Spoiler alert: it's open.