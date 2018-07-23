Joe ‘Arm the Kindergartners’ Wilson to speak at Minnesota GOP dinner

Which all sounds pretty pedestrian when you compare it to their speaker at an upcoming dinner in St. Cloud: South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson.

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, cast your mind back to 2009, when Wilson interrupted then-President Barack Obama’s health care address to Congress by shouting a now infamous line: “You lie.”

Even after Obama accepted his apology, the outburst earned him condemnation from both sides of the aisle, and his constituents were still chanting it back at him at a town hall six years later.

That wasn’t the last time Wilson was in the news for saying something outrageous. He made headlines last week as one of the Republican lawmakers comedian Sascha Baron Cohen tricked into saying he supported a fictitious program to arm kindergarteners.

“[A] 3-year-old cannot defend itself from an assault rifle by throwing a Hello Kitty pencil case at it,” he said. The founding fathers didn’t give the Second Amendment an “age limit.”

Wilson later said that he thought that he was being interviewed by an Israeli television network, and that they were presenting him with an award.

"I was appreciative, okay, of receiving this beautiful award which recognized me as one of 70 people for their support of Israel on the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state.”

For $50 a person or $400 a table, Republicans can hear Wilson speak about his continued fight for conservative values. Besides arming preschoolers, he has also voiced approval for the separation of children from families caught trying to cross the border, supported the nation’s withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, and voted in lockstep with President Donald Trump 98.9 percent of the time.

Hey “you lie Joe “ are you recruiting toddlers to help at borders ? Could u be a bigger embaressment to the peple of SC ? Go get a real job and quit sucking off of the taxpayers ! — Claire nettles (@Clairenettles1) July 19, 2018

Where does he stand on arming preschoolers? — EB (@thicker) July 15, 2018

And poisoning our environment so the rich can get richer. He let the foxes run the hen house. You lie joe. — You Lie Joe Wison (@YouLieJoeWilson) July 8, 2018

It’s not specified what Wilson will cover during the dinner, but based on his record, one thing is certain: it’s probably going to be interesting.