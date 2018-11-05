Jim Newberger is out here lighting his own campaign signs on fire [VIDEO]
In the "what weird shit will Jim Newberger do when he realizes how badly he's going to lose to Amy Klobuchar?" pool, whoever had "petty arson," please approach the window. Your bet paid off.
Over the weekend, Newberger, a GOP state rep from Becker in central Minnesota, debuted a last-ditch campaign ad that will... not convince anyone to vote for him. Though it might convince them to say "No" when Jim goes "Hey man can I borrow your lighter?"
Can City Pages pause for a moment and point out how much lighter fluid he dumps on his -- HIS! -- campaign sign before setting it alight? Is it rude to make the point that if this is how Jim Newberger starts a fire, you shouldn't even accept grilled meats from him, let alone bullshit ideas?
Does Jim Newberger have a career fallback cutting low-budget fight promos as a pro wrestling villain?
Would Jim consider this a "man-made" fire? Or because he and all intelligent life (a relative term, in this case) owes its existence to a star, would he rather blame it on the sun?
Can you believe the day job of someone who'd dump gas on a bunch of leaves, light it, and walk away is: paramedic?
One more question, Jim. You doing OK?
(He is not. Doesn't mean you get to skip this vote.)
Amy Klobuchar sides with the extreme. This November 6th, don't let the mobs win. Vote for Jobs not Mobs! pic.twitter.com/OUSZHx3iN3— Jim Newberger (@NewbergerJim) November 4, 2018