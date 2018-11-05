Over the weekend, Newberger, a GOP state rep from Becker in central Minnesota, debuted a last-ditch campaign ad that will... not convince anyone to vote for him. Though it might convince them to say "No" when Jim goes "Hey man can I borrow your lighter?"

Can City Pages pause for a moment and point out how much lighter fluid he dumps on his -- HIS! -- campaign sign before setting it alight? Is it rude to make the point that if this is how Jim Newberger starts a fire, you shouldn't even accept grilled meats from him, let alone bullshit ideas?

Does Jim Newberger have a career fallback cutting low-budget fight promos as a pro wrestling villain?

Would Jim consider this a "man-made" fire? Or because he and all intelligent life (a relative term, in this case) owes its existence to a star, would he rather blame it on the sun?

Can you believe the day job of someone who'd dump gas on a bunch of leaves, light it, and walk away is: paramedic?

One more question, Jim. You doing OK?

(He is not. Doesn't mean you get to skip this vote.)