Jim Hagedorn says 'Democrat Black Lives Matter Party' is 'at war' with 'western culture'

A post on his campaign Facebook page (Hagedorn for Congress) from Tuesday included a Fox News article about activist Shaun King claiming statues depicting a “white European” Jesus (he wasn’t) count as a form of “white supremacy” and should be torn down.

This was on the heels of several Confederate monuments and some statues of Columbus being torn down by protesters, including this forgettable piece we had by the Capitol in St. Paul until very recently.

“The Democrat ‘Black Lives Matter’ Party, along with armies of rioters, are at war with our country, our beliefs, and western culture,” the first-term Republican wrote. “Their radical movement is orchestrated and growing. We must never let them take power. We must stand up and defend our country, our nation’s identity, our Judeo-Christian values, and our American way of life.”

As the Washington Post pointed out on Wednesday, that’s language that has also been heavily in use by the white nationalist movement, which rests on the existence of a singular, European-American, “western” identity -- one they swear is under threat by the actions (or basic existence) of people of color.

There has never truly been a united “west” at any point in history, just as has there has never been a united, consistent conception of whiteness. But if there is no “us,” then you can’t be at war with “them.” So, here we are.

“Just say ‘Aryan’ and get it over with,” one Twitter commenter said of Hagedorn’s post.

Before he was even in Congress, he was known for his bombastic conservative blogs, in which he referred to then presidential hopeful Barack Obama’s campaign as a “low-budget remake” of the Eddie Murphy movie Coming to America, and accused Democrats of using the names of deceased Native folks on absentee ballots (“chiefs and squaws who had returned to the spirit world many moons ago.”)

“Leave it to liberals to ruin John Wayne’s wisdom of the only good Indian being a dead Indian,” wrote Jim Hagedorn, current member of the U.S. House of Representatives, in two-thousand-and-fucking-two.

Hagedorn is married to Republican Party of Minnesota chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who has, in the past, complained about racism within her own party.

In 2018, Hagedorn said he stood by “whatever [he] wrote in those days." He won election to the southern Minnesota seat formerly held by Gov. Tim Walz with 50.1 percent of the vote, narrowly beating DFLer Dan Feehan, who is challenging Hagedorn in a rematch this year.

When asked about his more recent choice of words and how members of the public were reacting, Hagedorn sent a statement focusing on the whole Jesus statue thing.

“The notion that statues and images of Jesus Christ somehow represent white supremacy and should be destroyed is ludicrous and represents a growing intolerant movement on the left to silence any voices that do not align with their radical secular views,” he said.

For more Hagedorn hot takes, check out the time he said he didn’t “believe in suicide” because his “religious background tells [him] if you kill yourself, you go to hell,” and when he said his solution to climate change would be to “move people around.”