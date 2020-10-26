Jason Lewis has surgery on 'life-threatening' hernia

Lewis, a former congressman and the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, woke with "severe abdominal pain," the statement said, but was "in good spirits" and "optimistic" prior to the surgery, and was "speculating about when he could resume campaigning."

Lewis, a former talk radio host who made a national reputation for his offensive views on women, race, religion, sexuality, and the culture wars, served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota's suburban 2nd Congressional District. Elected in 2016, Lewis lost that seat to DFL Rep. Angie Craig in 2018.

This year, Lewis is running against DFL U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. According to a MinnPost poll published last week, Lewis trails Smith narrowly, 48 percent to 44 percent, among likely voters.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.