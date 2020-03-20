Last week, it was DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who Instagrammed the announcement she'd quietly gotten married.

Thursday, it was Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's turn. In an appropriately subdued selfie video, Frey and his "extraordinary" wife, Sarah Clarke, a lobbyist with the Hylden Advocacy & Law group, told the Twitter world they are pregnant their first child.

"Tada!" Clarke announced, producing the image of an ultrasound—the word for which Frey'd apparently forgotten.

Is there an appropriate way to announce a pregnancy during a global pandemic? Probably not, but @Jacob_Frey & I are happy to share this news with you all. pic.twitter.com/ZWL2sfxju4 — Sarah Clarke (@sarahclarke9) March 19, 2020

Both Frey's and Clarke's work lives are all messed up these days: His city's under a state of emergency, and the state legislature she lobbies is effectively closed for business until further notice.

The baby (gender not yet revealed) is due in September, and will, we expect, be catalog-level photogenic and politically savvy. There's no time to waste: Get your kids' resumes in order; some day this child will be hiring.

OK, the rest of you good-looking and successful people. Pressure's on to make uplifting personal announcements on social media to keep people occupied. Please space them out a bit. We don't know how long we'll be locked in our homes.