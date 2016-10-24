City Pages

It's silly to protect Minneapolis' North Loop from a 10-story building

Monday, October 24, 2016
A 10-story building isn't the North Loop's problem. It's the lack of amenities like health care and shopping. Tony Webster, flickr

Reader Paul Gaulke responds to North Loop building gets split reactions in Minneapolis' most hopping neighborhood:

This seems just like the sad case made against progress in Linden Hills.

The historical preservation of the North Loop is a silly statement. The truth is that area was filled with vacant buildings, strip clubs and the forgotten. Cuzzies, Runyons and Bunker's stood alone for years. Bar La Grasse and 112 Eatery made big moves in the area. Others have followed.

I say the area needs more. Some hotels, health care and shopping. It has a chance to continue to change the downtown in a positive way. 

 

