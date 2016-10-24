It's silly to protect Minneapolis' North Loop from a 10-story building

This seems just like the sad case made against progress in Linden Hills.

The historical preservation of the North Loop is a silly statement. The truth is that area was filled with vacant buildings, strip clubs and the forgotten. Cuzzies, Runyons and Bunker's stood alone for years. Bar La Grasse and 112 Eatery made big moves in the area. Others have followed.

I say the area needs more. Some hotels, health care and shopping. It has a chance to continue to change the downtown in a positive way.