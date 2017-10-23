We should've known. It's late October and this is Minnesota, though it didn't feel much like either this past weekend. The high temperature for the Twin Cities on Friday was 77 (!), the National Weather Service reports, and it reached 69 degrees on Saturday. Sunday was a bit cooler, with a high of 56.

The lowest the temperature got all weekend was 48 degrees, what we 'round here call "sweatshirt weather."

You might as well say goodbye to all that today... though if you wait to do it until Friday, you'll probably be able to see your breath.

The seven-day NWS forecast calls for temperatures to drop from the highs in the upper 50s early this week to lows in the upper 20s by the weekend; predicted high temps for the weekend don't go past the mid-40s.

Thursday night into Friday morning, the weather service predicts "rain and snow showers," which are supposed to linger and/or reappear "between 9 am and 11 am." Any snow would likely be washed away by rain, though just to be on the safe side, we recommend you begin faking a cough on Wednesday in preparation of calling in sick on Friday.

Oh, it might snow a little again on Sunday, too, and the Weather Channel says Minneapolis-St. Paul's in for highs in the mid-40s, lows below 32 early next week. Point being: Last weekend was the final "nice" one of the year, and if you plan to go as "slutty fill-in-the-blank" for Halloween, prepare to freeze your this-or-that off.

We might as well get used to it. On Saturday, the Star Tribune's Paul Douglas reviewed the long-term National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast. Though Douglas advises it should be taken with a grain of (road) salt, the climate-change-believing geeks are predicting a La Niña year.That typically means "more cold air outrbeaks over the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and Great Lakes regions." Dammit, we're in two of those.

All in all, the seasonal forecast says Minnesota "generally stands to have a colder and wetter than average winter."

Don't say you weren't warned. We'll see you in April.