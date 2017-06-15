It's OK to cry while watching Randy Moss cry [VIDEO]

One was all it took.

Randy Moss was already in a reflective mood. The occasion of his return to Minnesota was his induction into the Minnesota Vikings' "Ring of Honor," a recognition preserved for the woebegone franchise's all-time greats. "Some people I rubbed wrong, some people loved it," Moss said, knowingly.

That second to last question covered the person Moss probably connected with most during his eight years in Minnesota.

"What would you say to Dennis Green if he could be here today?" a reporter asked.

Moss was shaking his head before the inquiry even finished.

"Man," he said, after a pause, flexing his mouth into a smile. "I don't know man."

Moss started pumping his fist, then pointing a finger back at the questioner. "I don't know," he said again.

After a long break to gather himself, Moss explained:

"Coach Green gave me an opportunity, man. And I told him, you're not going to regret this. So, you asked me what I would say to him. I'd probably just fall in his arms and give him a hug. There's no words that I can tell him. The man passed away without me really, really, really giving him my love and thanks for what he was able to do for me and my family. A lot of teams out there passed on me for the wrong reasons. Coach Green gave me that opportunity."

Moss added that any Vikings fans who have fond memories of him as a player should credit his coach. "That's my man. You see how emotional I am about him? I'm very thankful to be able to cross paths with coach Green."

Seconds later, Moss was back to wisecracking, ripping on a reporter's question, returning to the big, engaging personality that was either loved or rubbed you the wrong way.

For all that, he probably said more in those few seconds of silence when he couldn't get the words out.