It's happening...
It's COVID, it's the dumbest election in history, and now it's snowing: TGIF, baby!
A dusting of flakes is currently sweeping the Twin Cities metro, foreshadowing the grim fall/winter ahead.
See:
*screams internally* #mnwx pic.twitter.com/3rHpazQIq0— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) October 16, 2020
Conditions will not be improving.
Buckle up Minnesota: Thursday's NOAA winter outlook confirms what many of us have been seeing. The strong La Niña event in the tropical Pacific favors a colder and snowier than average winter in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.https://t.co/zePQQY7W0a#mnwx pic.twitter.com/hrnblKqUbK— MPR Weather (@MPRweather) October 16, 2020
Alright... have a great weekend?