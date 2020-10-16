A dusting of flakes is currently sweeping the Twin Cities metro, foreshadowing the grim fall/winter ahead.

See:

Conditions will not be improving.

Buckle up Minnesota: Thursday's NOAA winter outlook confirms what many of us have been seeing. The strong La Niña event in the tropical Pacific favors a colder and snowier than average winter in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.https://t.co/zePQQY7W0a#mnwx pic.twitter.com/hrnblKqUbK — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) October 16, 2020

Alright... have a great weekend?