Isn't the right to good health care decreed by the Constitution?

Think of all the billions of dollars that go into the hands of insurance companies. They are the middle men between patients and providers. That's billions of dollars that could go toward providing actual patient care.

Some sort of single payer system is the only health care system I've seen that makes sense for keeping costs low (per individual, and collectively per country). Providing for the general health and well being of citizens is one of the primary responsibilities of any nation. It even says so in two very important documents.

From the preamble of the Constitution:

"We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare..."

And from the Declaration of Independence:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”