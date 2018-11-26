Certainly a better question than the one in this headline is: "Why is Cris Collinsworth, of all dudes, even asking whether Adam Thielen is 'athletic'?"

Take your guesses. Project much, Cris?

Anyway, if anyone's asking if Adam Thielen is "athletic" enough for his job (why are they, though?) the answer is contained in the "data" below.

Data point 1.

Data point 2.

Data point 3.

Data point 4.

Data point 5.

Here, as always, is a better question: Does Adam Thielen have a wife who is chill, funny, and (LOL Cris!) "athletic"?

(Take your guesses. Answer below.)

I mean I’m obviously more athletic then Adam but I’d still say he’s pretty athletic �� Am I right @athielen19 �� https://t.co/FR5i6ptsmC — Caitlin Thielen (@MRS_T_19) November 26, 2018

P.S. Bonus data point!