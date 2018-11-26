comScore
Is Vikings phenom Adam Thielen 'athletic'?

Monday, November 26, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
Pictured: Adam Thielen doing something that would be pretty weird if he were not a paid professional "athlete."

Hmmm.

Certainly a better question than the one in this headline is: "Why is Cris Collinsworth, of all dudes, even asking whether Adam Thielen is 'athletic'?"

Take your guesses. Project much, Cris?

Anyway, if anyone's asking if Adam Thielen is "athletic" enough for his job (why are they, though?) the answer is contained in the "data" below.

Data point 1.

Data point 2. 

itemprop

Data point 3.

itemprop
 

Data point 4

itemprop

Data point 5.

itemprop

Here, as always, is a better question: Does Adam Thielen have a wife who is chill, funny, and (LOL Cris!) "athletic"? 

(Take your guesses. Answer below.)

P.S. Bonus data point!

itemprop

