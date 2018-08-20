Case in point, an image Union shared to Instagram last week, which caused some high number of men and women who viewed it to think: "This is an attractive photo of Gabrielle Union." In about four days, more than a million people have "liked" the photo.

Some went so far as to communicate their appreciation directly to the photo subject.

At least one commenter knows Union personally ... though mostly through her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, formerly of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls, where he briefly partnered with now-Timberwolves' locker room leader Jimmy Butler.

Wade and Butler, both Marquette University men, obviously got close during their stint as teammates. Earlier this month, the two could be found clinking wine (Butler is a noted connoiseur) for breakfast (!) and taking a flight...

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler start their day off with a glass of wine apparently lol pic.twitter.com/MmaPUo38GE — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 3, 2018

...to some locale which welcomes tall celebrities belting out chart-topping late-90s slow jams.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ... karaoke dream team? �� pic.twitter.com/qxz8yOmjt3 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 5, 2018

What could possibly come between two best buddies like that?

�� A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Oh.

Among the many comments appearing under the wet and (just taking a guess) somewhat chilly Union -- full name: Gabrielle Union-Wade -- was one from the @jimmybutler account.

"WELL DAMN!!" he wrote.

The very next day, Butler posted to his own account a video of a cross-training session on a beach, captioning it: "The good, the bad, and the ugly."

Dwyane Wade, just days removed from their beautiful karaoke duet, fired back: "Put well damn in caps on my wife [sic] photo again and you're gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like."

Is this real beef, or that new lab-grown stuff? Was one extra-thirsty comment from Jimmy really the end of these ex-Bulls' bromance?

Likely not, based on Jimmy's playful reply (quoting Anchorman).

City Pages would like to note this is not how cookout guest lists work. Traditionally, one is invited to the barbecue by the host, who may choose to disinvite a guest at any time and for any reason, including and perhaps especially something you did on Instagram.

Then again, your friendship's probably on another level when you've both played in an NBA playoff series together and stood arm-in-arm playing K-Ci to each other's JoJo.