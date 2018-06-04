Is it racism? Or just the nuances of pseudo-hipster coffee house etiquette?

The problem of course, is it's assumed this was because of the color of his skin. But that's an impossible thing to assess.

Some white people will say how they've done the same thing, and yet haven't been bothered to order anything. But this proves nothing, because they also don't have any idea how many black people also have sat down and done the same thing, without being bothered as well.

Perhaps, they haven't dealt with this specific employee before, an employee who has their hawk eyes on for nonpaying individuals, no matter the skin color. And if they did, and nothing happened, perhaps ol' Hawk Eyes was having on off day.

There is just no way of proving the actions that took place were because he was black. The only way to even begin to get an idea if this was racially motivated would be weeks and weeks of studying the behavior of this single employee.

Of course, the cops are a whole different issue and shouldn't be connected with the actions of the coffee shop, which it is, of course.

As far as coffee shop etiquette is concerned, it seems common sense that it is a pay-to-play scenario. If you use their facilities to conduct a meeting, order a goddamn coffee beforehand, and don't put up any fuss. Do it right away.

Now, I know certain coffee shops have different vibes within them. For instance, with Caffetos, it's probably totally chill just to relax there without getting anything. But that is something one needs to assess based on the atmosphere of the place. And based on Spyhouse, which comes off as this pseudo-hip shop with a corporate vibe, their actions seems fairly predictable. If you choose to support such an establishment, then you kind of deserve to be treated like a number, because that's what you are to them.

In other words, be aware of what you're supporting with your dollar. Take responsibility for it.

What I'm saying has nothing to do with the asinine way the cops chose to handle the situation. Only that there is no way to assess the actions of one employee, or if they were racially motivated.