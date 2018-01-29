In Super Bowl tourists, Minnesota's U.S. Marshals finally find people worth protecting

The news comes with one slightly insulting catch. They didn't exactly do this for the benefit of the locals. Instead, they wanted to clean up the streets before the Super Bowl.

(Oh, yeah, because we wouldn't want to potentially expose violence or criminality to a bunch of... Eagles fans.)

Called "Operation Frozen Bowl" (also the mission name for any real attempt to make a peel-able batch of hard-boiled eggs), this campaign of pursuit and arrests was covered by WCCO, which tagged along to film some of the arrests. In total, marshals rolled up "more than 70" wanted fugitives these past few weeks.

At least one man was taken in at gunpoint, as seen on WCCO's video.

As deputy Trent Lundstrum explains to the TV crew, the busts were made to "target violent offenders in the area, and get them apprehended before the event comes around."

Um, Trent?

"We," Lundstrum continued, "like to minimize potential criminal activity that could go on during such a big event."

OK, but, Trent? If we can stop you there for just a minute? What about the people who aren't coming to town for the Super Bowl? What about the people who just live here, year-round? Were they not worthy of getting these fugitives rounded up?

Or do we only value public safety when Jimmy Fallon is in town for a few days?

As WCCO observes, the guns-drawn bust of a (curiously) unnamed fugitive "took another suspected criminal off the street ahead of the big game."

True! It also took another suspected criminal off the street ahead of the week after "the big game," when three and a half million people will still be living in the Twin Cities metro. And if they had any gratitude, they'd thank Super Bowl organizers for finally bringing to town a few people deserving of protection.

Watch WCCO's story below.