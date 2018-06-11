Yay.

The president's speech in that (decidedly liberal) Lake Superior port is an officially designated campaign rally, and not a speech of Trump's as chief executive of the country, though it can be hard to tell the difference. (Trump often tells people who to vote for at "presidential" speeches, and comes close to declaring war at "political" ones.)

We at City Pages want very badly to believe that the Trump campaign's description of this event is a function of a misplaced modifier and shoddy understanding of English language grammar. Then again, these days, when we're fighting against Canada, for Russia, and mindlessly saying a tense summit to legitimize Kim Jong Un is "going to work out very nicely"... it's hard to tell.

Here's how the campaign characterized Trump's June 20 speech in Duluth.

Trump holding campaign rally in Duluth, MN on June 20. Subhed could have used an edit pic.twitter.com/IYQNnaBpD2 — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) June 11, 2018

"Promote record job growth, fair trade reforms, and North Korea."

"Promote... fair trade reforms, and North Korea."

"Promote... North Korea."

Hmmm.

It's bad enough that the first two phrases there are bullshit. By "record job growth," the campaign means less than we had the year before he took office; by "fair trade reforms," he means kicking off a trade war with Canada, Duluth's upstanding hockey-loving neighbors to the north, simply because they dared to elect a leader who is handsome and liberal.

That last part is small, but revealing. Like their leader, the people who work for Donald Trump care so little about language they've suggested he might be coming to Lake Superior to promote a brutal dictatorship.

The only thing worse: we're not even sure they made a mistake.