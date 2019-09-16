In defense of Kris Lindahl, the most generous guy I know

You know Kris Lindahl, but you don’t really know Kris Lindahl. You see his face in a lot of ads. I can tell you exactly where you’ve seen them because my agency designs and places them. But you don’t really know Kris at all. Not like I do.

Kris is the most positive and generous person I’ve ever known. He’s also one of the smartest. It’s no accident that he’s gone from being a top agent to leading one of the fastest-growing independent real estate companies in the country. Kris has disrupted a traditional industry and made it more tech-savvy and customer-centric for the internet age, virtually overnight. No biggie.

But Kris’ impact goes beyond his business. When a local family’s house burned down, Kris raised tens of thousands of dollars to help them recover, including buying all-new band instruments for the kids. When beloved youth hockey coach Harv Graczyk died from a traumatic brain injury, Kris used his platform to promote the family’s GoFundMe page, personally contributing thousands of dollars and helping to raise nearly $40,000.

I could easily give you 50 more examples just like these. So you can imagine what it’s been like watching the army of self-loathing “trollpreneurs” take their shots at my friend. We’re not talking run-of-the mill “damn, this guy does a lot of advertising!” comments. We’re talking hateful, vitriolic stuff.

Anyone who puts themselves out there like Kris can expect a backlash. I get it. It’s one thing to let off your snark steam; it’s another to create hurtful rumors with no basis in fact.

Yet doing this has somehow become a blood sport. And why exactly? Because people are tired of seeing his “wing span”? Do these people rip on other companies for promoting themselves? Do they realize that other brands have far more billboards than Kris does—and that maybe his ads are so hard to ignore because they’re, I don’t know, well-designed and strategically placed?

I’ve yet to read a negative story about Kris that comes within a hundred miles of the truth. “Hey, I saw Kris Lindahl ignoring his son at a school event!” Funny, Kris has a daughter.

“I heard he’s spending all his money because he’s going through a divorce and doesn’t want his wife to get it!” Hilarious, because a) spending the money means making money, which is tracked income; and b) Kris’ former spouse worked with me recently to place a “Happy Father’s Day” billboard for him as a gift.

“I heard that he’s funding his ads from ransomware attacks and is buying Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island!” Okay, I made that one up, but it’s not that crazy compared to some of the other ones out there.

I wish I could let this stuff roll off my back like Kris does. After all, the negatives do add up to a lot of positives. The attention multiplies the effectiveness of our media buys, keeps Kris’ phone ringing, and helps his business grow even more.

But I can’t let it go, because it isn’t right. I want to sit every Kris critic down and make them understand how wrong they are. I want to tell them, “Hey, if you’re looking for someone to go after, there’s plenty of truly evil people out there. This ain’t your guy.”

And truth be told, I want to put them in the position of not being able to sell their home, because they would probably call Kris Lindahl Real Estate to make it happen. I know I would.

When you see one of your favorite people used as target practice for fake news from total strangers, it’s easy to lose your faith in humanity. But every time I walk up to that line, I stop and remember that there are people who are the exact opposite of all that. People who are kind, positive and generous—who spread a lot of good in the world and leave every person and every day better than when found it. People like Kris Lindahl.

Tracy Call is the founder and CEO of Media Bridge Advertising.