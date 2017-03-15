A list:

1. He passes the bicyclist in front of him too closely. Said cyclist, Ward Rubrecht, has positioned his bike near to the center of the driving lane, so as to allow any car approaching the intersection of Selby Avenue and Hamline Avenue in St. Paul to pull up alongside him and take a right turn on the red light.

2. The driver passes the wrong bicyclist too closely. Rubrecht (a former City Pages employee) is a prolific videographer of his rides. (In the past, we've covered an interaction he had with St. Paul Police Department Chief Todd Axtell.) Aside from being an enthusiastic rider, Rubrecht is an informed one: He knows state and city rules on biking and driving, and does not hesitate to explain them to those who seem to be confused.

3. Just after crossing the intersection, the driver jerks his car to a stop. See, he was angry that Rubrecht's bicycle was in the way of motorists. Now he's going to put his big, unmoving truck right in the middle of the road. Problem solved!

4. The driver was previously in such a hurry to get around the bicyclist that he almost clips him... but has suddenly decided he's got enough time to come to a complete stop and get into an altercation.

5. When Rubrecht tries explaining that cars must give three feet of space when passing a bicyclist, the driver's initial message is not a constructive one: "Fuck you!" he says. "You're in the way!"

6. The next thing the driver says is worse: "Fucking cocksucker, I'll fucking kill you," he says, to a man with a small-but-obvious camera strapped to the front of his bike helmet's chin.

7. The driver spits on Rubrecht. C'mon, man. Spitting? Are we spitting on people now?

8. The driver turns his wheel Rubrecht's direction while pulling away, brushing into the biker and nearly running over his foot, which Rubrecht had to quickly move out of the truck tire's path.

9. Vikings hat on backwards? Niiiice.

Rubrecht has pursued the matter with the St. Paul Police Department, and says cops have told him the driver's been charged with a misdemeanor and a ticketed moving violation, though other charges are also possible. Rubrecht hopes they're on the way.

"I'm a bit worried," says Rubrecht, "if he doesn't get something more serious thrown his way it's just going to happen again to someone else."