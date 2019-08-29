DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has packed more into her first 18 months in Congress than quieter members experience in a lifetime. She's beefed with the president and the Speaker of the House, with whom she also traveled to Africa, as one does.

Oh, also, lots of people have threatened to kill Omar, idiots weirdly jealous of that faked death threats from Omar's local supporters, Israel banned Omar, her Republican opponent appears to be a paranoid thief prone to publicity stunts...

Did we leave anything out? Yes, lots.

And it's not stopping. The most scrutinized member of Congress is getting another spin in the news cycle, and this time the allegation is not that she's anti-Semitic, or into white slavery. It is that she might have been horny for some dude.

Divorce papers filed in Washington, D.C. allege Omar had an affair with Tim Mynett, a campaign consultant whose firm (E Street Group) Omar retained for her 2016 win, and has continued paying since her reelection. Mynett's ex-wife says he confessed to cheating on her with Omar, coupled with a "shocking declaration of love" for Ilhan, as reported by the New York Post, a six-word phrase you never want to see applied to your representative in Congress.

The tabloids are all over this. The Post, a conservative paper with a healthy interest in well-known people's sex lives, stationed a photographer outside Omar's home in the "trendy Mill District" of Minneapolis.

Omar and her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, both left the building yesterday, and did so in separate cars. Do with this information what you will.

Asked Tuesday if she'd separated from Hirsi and/or was dating Mynett, Omar said "I am not," according to the Star Tribune.

Wednesday, Omar attended a "food justice roundtable" in north Minneapolis, where, per KARE 11's Lou Raguse, she said the press is only interested in "shenanigans." She also called inquires about her personal life "stupid questions."

No surprise, @IlhanMN dodged questions as I followed her out. When I asked why she’s dodging the questions, she said “Because they’re stupid questions.” — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) August 28, 2019

Those questions could have a political consequence. Mynett's company has collected some $220,000 from Omar, the Star Tribune reports, and a conservative legal group based in Virginia filed an FEC complaint yesterday alleging travel payments for Mynett were unethical.

To state the obvious: Campaigns pay for people's travel routinely, and said reimbursement is not contingent on said person's banging the candidate.

As if this weren't enough, Omar tweeted a very specific and scary threat she'd received which said she'd be killed at the Minnesota State Fair, which she appeared at earlier this week. (Death threats have been a constant since Omar assumed office.) The message stated Omar "won't die alone," and that someone with a "very big 'Gun'" would carry out the violence.

I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now.



But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security. https://t.co/EUkaaCzXZi pic.twitter.com/VDweQr6bHf — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 28, 2019

Omar survived her trip to the Great Minnesota Get Together. Whether our collective psyche can survive her presence in Congress remains to be seen.