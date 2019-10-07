Ilhan Omar's getting divorced; Fox News freakout coming in 3, 2...

This ranks, like, No. 5,009, tops, on the list of political happenings you or anyone not personally involved in Ilhan Omar's marriage should be worried about. But the news comes not a moment too soon for conservatives, who'll take any distraction from Donald Trump's various messes they can get.

Expect many insightful tweets and at least a few faces of relief from Fox News anchors who finally have a major news story to talk about that isn't 1) bad for the president, 2) good for ISIS, or 3) ripped from the Instagram feed of... Courtney Cox?

News that Omar was filing to split from her husband Ahmed Hirsi will undoubtedly reignite rumors from this summer that the freshman congresswoman had or still was having an affair with campaign consultant Tim Mynett.

Omar denied that allegation, which surfaced in a filing from Mynett's own divorce, and also said at the time (late August) she and Hirsi had not separated.

Details of Omar's pending separation aren't out, though TMZ says her filing cites "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship." Omar, 37, filed the papers on October 4, her birthday.

The couple were unoficially wed in a religious ceremony in 2002, and have three kids together. After a separation of several years and a subsequent marriage (and divorce) for Omar, she and Hirsi got back together and were legally married in 2018.

Omar is seeking joint custody of the kids, and, per TMZ "wants the court to decide child support, though she didn't say who should receive it."

Hirsi had previously run a financial literacy and advising firm geared toward immigrant clients. In 2018, he was hired by Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano as a policy aide, though a recent report indicates he no longer had that job as of June.