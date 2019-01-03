Ilhan Omar's dad's Instagram message will warm your cold, dead hearts

The DFL U.S. congresswoman representing Minneapolis is living it up and leaning right on into her newfound authority. You know this if you follow any of her social media accounts.

Thank you @rweingarten, looking forward to working with you and throwing down with my sisters and brothers in labor ���� https://t.co/2VdaAYTtYr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 31, 2018

Anyone who's followed her career won't be the least surprised to see Ilhan is decidedly not taking her election in stride, and is instead grabbing the attention on her and running with it.

Check her Instagram account, and you'll see Omar communing with Chris Matthews, Katie Couric, and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, one of the most significant civil rights leaders in this country's history. She doesn't appear nervous about any of this. She looks happy.

I'm so proud to have just cast my first vote as a Congresswoman for Speaker @NancyPelosi. #116thCongress pic.twitter.com/3G5Vkv8Tek — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2019

The ENFORCERS, coming to a Capital near you! https://t.co/06DkoUOg05 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 2, 2019

Pretty cool to see someone coming into their own. Even cooler if their arrival marks a historic shift away from systems designed to hold down and harm... well, people like her. Ones who look or dress different, talk differently, and know which words in their tweets should be capitalized and which should be slang.

For our money, though, the best thing to come out of Omar's first few days at her new job is this heartwarming message from her father, Nur. You might expect anyone as smart and tough as Omar at such a young age was raised by someone (or someones) impressive in their own right.

You'd be right. Nur's note about coming to America and having his life exceed all expectations is something not even the pessimistic assholes at City Pages can poke a hole in. This is beautiful, and the sort of thing you could keep around to reread from time to time, especially on long, cold winter nights when you wonder if progress is possible.

It is, and it's happening now. Keep up.