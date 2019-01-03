Ilhan Omar's dad's Instagram message will warm your cold, dead hearts
Ilhan Omar's "adjustment period" in Washington, D.C. lasted less time than it took you to read this line.
The DFL U.S. congresswoman representing Minneapolis is living it up and leaning right on into her newfound authority. You know this if you follow any of her social media accounts.
Thank you @rweingarten, looking forward to working with you and throwing down with my sisters and brothers in labor ���� https://t.co/2VdaAYTtYr— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 31, 2018
Anyone who's followed her career won't be the least surprised to see Ilhan is decidedly not taking her election in stride, and is instead grabbing the attention on her and running with it.
Check her Instagram account, and you'll see Omar communing with Chris Matthews, Katie Couric, and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, one of the most significant civil rights leaders in this country's history. She doesn't appear nervous about any of this. She looks happy.
2020 announcement video from @ewarren looked great! And nice subtle shout out to @IlhanMN, @AOC, @AyannaPressley and @RashidaTlaib! pic.twitter.com/gFb9zwseEw— DavidGilbertPederson (@NotoriousDGP) December 31, 2018
I'm so proud to have just cast my first vote as a Congresswoman for Speaker @NancyPelosi. #116thCongress pic.twitter.com/3G5Vkv8Tek— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2019
The ENFORCERS, coming to a Capital near you! https://t.co/06DkoUOg05— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 2, 2019
Pretty cool to see someone coming into their own. Even cooler if their arrival marks a historic shift away from systems designed to hold down and harm... well, people like her. Ones who look or dress different, talk differently, and know which words in their tweets should be capitalized and which should be slang.
They ain’t ready. pic.twitter.com/4ChWrBOkRH— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2019
For our money, though, the best thing to come out of Omar's first few days at her new job is this heartwarming message from her father, Nur. You might expect anyone as smart and tough as Omar at such a young age was raised by someone (or someones) impressive in their own right.
You'd be right. Nur's note about coming to America and having his life exceed all expectations is something not even the pessimistic assholes at City Pages can poke a hole in. This is beautiful, and the sort of thing you could keep around to reread from time to time, especially on long, cold winter nights when you wonder if progress is possible.
It is, and it's happening now. Keep up.
Hey, Ilhan’s dad here: Twenty three years ago, my family and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC. We were newly arrived refugees in this country, from a refugee camp in Kenya. I had heard about the promise of America, prosperity for all and hope for a better tomorrow. I could never have dreamed that twenty three years later I would return to the same airport with my daughter Ilhan by my side, the day before she is to be sworn in as the first Somali-American elected to the United States Congress. You, of course, can imagine how emotional this is and why I am incredibly proud of her. It’s an honor to have her represent me and our family is so humbled that Ilhan has the opportunity to serve in our democracy. I wish Ilhan's grandfather could be here to witness this historic moment. He will be here in spirit as Ilhan will place her hand on his Quran for the ceremonial swearing in. Tomorrow, members of Ilhan's team will be covering the events of the day. We all hope you will follow along and share in our excitement for what the New Year will bring. As Ilhan would say, forward together. Nur Mohamed #Hope #ilhan