Ilhan Omar reminds us she totally called the 'Stephen Miller is a white nationalist' thing

This went about as well as one would expect. Conservatives quickly pointed out that Miller was Jewish, and accused Omar of anti-Semitism. The freshman congresswoman had already defended herself against (and ultimately apologized for) the tone of some of her tweets criticizing the United States’ relationship with Israel, so there was plenty of ammo.

Months passed. Then, on Tuesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center released a report after sifting through about 900 emails Miller sent to the far-right website Breitbart between 2015 and 2016, which had been remorsefully provided by a fired Breitbart editor.

It found that Miller had an “affinity” for—what else—“white nationalism.”

In August 2015, in defense of a conservative radio host’s anti-immigration comments, he harkened to the Immigration Act of 1924, which was signed by President Calvin Coolidge and severely limited immigration from certain parts of the world. (The law was based on eugenics, and praised by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf.)

In September of that year, Miller recommended Breitbart write about a French novel called The Camp of the Saints. Its convoluted plot involved France being taken over by a flotilla of people from India, which made it a hit among white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

In October, he shared a story from the white nationalist website VDARE, speculating that destruction wreaked by Hurricane Patricia could drive refugees from Central America and Mexico into the United States.

The list goes on. But the point, the center says, is that these emails show “the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Later that day, Omar took a minute to say, in more elegant terms, “I told you so.”

Predictably, some of the usual voices in the comment section are sticking to their guns—insisting Omar is an “anti-Semite” and a “terrorist,” and that she should be the one to “step down,” or simply “leave.”

But many of her fellow Democrats joined her, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Julian Castro. Both the Guardian and the Washington Post pointed out that she’d no-scoped this revelation from 100 yards and been rewarded with nothing but Republican angst.

Things have been a little quieter as far as the administration is concerned. A White House spokesperson told media outlets that she hadn’t seen the report, but that the center was “a far-left smear organization” and “beneath public discussion.”

The Center responded with a link to a petition calling for Miller’s removal.

