Ilhan Omar played Among Us, and honestly? Pretty sus

After a little finagling to overcome tech issues (including joining another game by mistake), another player joined the group: Minnesota’s own Rep. Ilhan Omar popped into the stream in a little red space-suited avatar. Besides Omar and AOC, the game featured high-profile streamers including Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Hbomberguy.

The premise of Among Us is simple. You and your friends are cute cartoon astronauts manning a space station, except for one player, who is secretly an “imposter.” While you’re all doing your tasks to keep this ship flying, the imposter is skulking around and literally murdering the rest of the crew in secret.

At any moment, players can call an “emergency meeting” and vote to eject the player they believe to be the imposter among them. The game ends when either the imposter (or imposters) have been removed… or everyone is dead.

Ocasio-Cortez confessed to her stream audience that she was pretty nervous. This was one of her first times playing the game, and besides, she says she's a terrible liar. She dreaded the prospect of having to be the imposter.

As for Omar, however…

“I think Ilhan’s going to be really good,” Ocasio-Cortez told the stream audience.

As Ocasio-Cortez’s luck would have it, she became the imposter the first round and ended up acting pretty sus about it.

“Are you really going to do this to me Ilhan?” she asked her fellow Congress member as the others ganged up on her, preparing to eject her into space.

“No,” Omar said. “I’m not voting for allies.”

“That’s my ride or die right there!” Ocasio-Cortez exclaimed.

AOC was overwhelmingly voted off anyway, and revealed to be the imposter shortly thereafter.

But things really heated up a couple of rounds in, when she and Omar were both chosen as imposters – a congressional duo of secret murderers. Based on Omar’s prior performance, Ocasio-Cortez had a few misgivings about the prospect.

“Oh my God, it’s going to be amateur hour up in here,” she murmured to the audience.

But while Ocasio-Cortez tried once again to master the mechanics of imposterhood, she watched, in vague bemusement, as her partner in crime singlehandedly snuffed out about three crew members in a row.

“Oh my gosh, Ilhan’s doing all the work,” she murmured. “Ilhan is prolific… I don’t think I’ve offed anyone in this game. I’m wracked with guilt.”

In the end, Omar was caught in the act, and Ocasio-Cortez soon thereafter. But not before Omar carried off an impressive kill streak singlehandedly.

As an added treat later on, Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, joined in the game, and like all dutiful children, wasted no time accusing her mother of “being the imposter and lying this entire time,” which adds a little spice to the stream – all punctuated with reminders to viewers to take a break from killing friends and lying online to get out and vote.

.@IlhanMN ends her night with "Don't forget to make a vote plan and vote!" pic.twitter.com/Fl9ZlYaHaK — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) October 21, 2020

In the end, Ocasio-Cortez's stream became one of Twitch's biggest at 435,000 viewers around the time of the first match. The Verge called her Among Us performance... pretty good, honestly.

Click here to watch clips from Ilhan's perspective, or watch AOC's entire three-and-a-half-hour video here.