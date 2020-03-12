Ilhan Omar, millennial, on Instagram: 'Got married!'

Take a bit of welcome relief from DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who announced on Instagram that she'd married Tim Mynett.

Mynett is the political consultant whose relationship with Omar was the subject of rumors for much of last year, which started with both partners married to other people, and ended with both divorced.

Now they're married to each other. These things happen.

Mynett, 38, has one son from his previous marriage, and Omar, 37, has three kids, including this very cool one.

Omar's campaign payments to Mynett's consulting firm, E Street Group, topped $500,000 in 2019, the Star Tribune reports, and are the subject of a campaign finance complaint—filed by a Virginia conservative group—alleging Mynett's travel expenses were "personal," instead of political. How you parse those topics for a couple like this seems a little tricky.

We wish them the best, and so, evidently, does Instagram, where Ilhan's post has 163,000 likes.