Ilhan Omar endorses Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]

Their supporters were reminded of this last night, as former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (Vermont) were asked direct questions about their ages -- 76, 71, and 78, respectively -- and how it might affect their ability to serve as president.

All three senior citizens answered gamely, with Sanders addressing the fact he was still rebounding after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

By appearances, Bernie seemed his normal self -- which is to say well-informed, cranky, and somewhat baffled about how everything in this country got so damn bad. Vox declared Sanders the debate's "winner," saying he "was more animated and on his game than much younger candidates."

Unlike his fellow olds, Sanders also scored some major cool points right after the debate with endorsements from U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan). That's a majority of "The Squad," the quartet of progressive freshman congresswomen unafraid of calling out Democratic leadership for being too moderate. (Massachussets Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who's close with Warren hasn't endorsed yet.)

Earlier Tuesday, Sanders and Omar announced joint legislation to pay for free school lunches for all students nationwide, and cancel children's' outstanding lunch debts. (If you wonder why Sanders does so much exasperated harrumphing, the phrase "children's' outstanding lunch debts" should explain it.)

In a video announcing her endorsement, Omar said she was inspired to run for office by Sanders' political movement, one she says "transcends gender, ethnicity, religion."

Watch Omar's endorsement video here:

.@BernieSanders isn’t fighting to win just one presidential election -- he’s fighting for the soul of our democracy.



Here’s more on why I’m so proud to give Bernie my endorsement for president of the United States: pic.twitter.com/1NLMPnzS1x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2019

Sanders defeated Hillarty Clinton easily Minnesota's 2016 DFL caucus, 61 percent to 38 percent, though in 2020 the remaining field will instead face-off in a primary election on "Super Tuesday."