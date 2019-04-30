If you've had contact with Jeffrey Eldred, Ramsey Co. detectives would like a word

As she slept that night, according to police, she repeatedly woke to find Eldred putting his penis in her face and trying to penetrate her. She would just as repeatedly tell him no.

The next morning, Eldred denied any such thing took place, the woman later told detectives. She apparently took him at his word and stayed. But later that day, as she was using his computer, she stumbled across 40-some videos of Eldred sexually assaulting other women as they slept, say police.

She couldn't get them to play, so she took photos with her phone. Then she went to the cops.

When detectives searched Eldred's home, they found a video of his Tinder date sleeping naked. They also found video on his phone depicting Eldred repeatedly assaulting another woman while she slept, according to a subsequent complaint.

Eldred claimed she was a former girlfriend who knew all about the tapes, and that the acts were consensual.

But while the Bloomington woman in question said they did indeed date for about 10 months, she had no knowledge of the videos. With detectives listening in, she called Eldred, who claimed to have been drunk himself and urged her not to press charges.

Yet charges were pressed nonetheless in both Ramsey and Hennepin counties for stalking and sexual criminal conduct. The videos suggest there were other victims. So the Ramsey County Sheriff's office is asking that anyone who had contact with Eldred – even if it wasn't sexual – to call 651-266-7320.



