If you're anti-cop in Uptown, 'belly up to the butt-hurt that is coming your way'

"Minneapolis Police have failed to recognize the new kind of party that's taking place inside the bars along Lagoon . . . ."

This is what you get for not supporting the law enforcement of this city.

You are more than likely the same folk out there with the protesters and sporting signs in your yards to show how unracist you are. I'm calling bullshit on that. When the 'misunderstood and undersupported' youth come into your neck of the woods, you cry that you are not protected.

Can't have it both ways. Either you support the police, step up and offer alternatives that don't include being phoney Minnesota Nice, and learn to protect yourselves. Or not. If you really believe you and your families and businesses matter less than a group of manipulated thugs, belly up to the butt-hurt that is coming your way.