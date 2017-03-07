City Pages

If you think Trump's scary, get a load of these Republican bills in Congress

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

Forget the Talking Yam. The bills coming from Paul Ryan and his assorted mutants are scarier still. Gage Skidmore

Reader Neilie Munyemana responds to Here's what a pro-Trump rally in St. Paul looks like:

In case anyone is getting too sidetracked by the Russian spy drama, the following bills have been introduced:

1. HR 861 Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency

2. HR 610 Vouchers for Public Education

3. HR 899 Terminate the Department of Education

4. HJR 69 Repeal Rule Protecting Wildlife

5. HR 370 Repeal Affordable Care Act

6. HR 354 Defund Planned Parenthood

7. HR 785 National Right to Work (this one ends unions)

8. HR 83 Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Bill

9. HR 147 Criminalizing Abortion (“Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act”)

10. HR 808 Sanctions against Iran

11. HR 622 Removing federal policing from National Parks turning over to local authorities.

Call your House Representative and ask them to not only vote "NO"...but to speak up for our rights, health & safety, and our beautiful country and our people!
 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content