If you can't pay a livable wage, Minneapolis doesn't need your business
Reader Nick Gabriel responds to More than 100 bars and restaurants want exceptions in city minimum wage:
If paying a livable wage to employees is going to put you out of business, THEN YOU SHOULDNT BE IN BUSINESS.
If you cannot operate without employees who earn a livable wage and you can't do it yourself, then I think we call that biting off more than you can chew. These businesses are exploiting people for their own capital gain and then complaining when their backbones request that they be properly compensated.
