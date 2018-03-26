If the Gophers find hockey players who will work, they will dominate

I’ve been saying that for years. They have too much offense and zero defense. Even their frigging defense wants to play offense.

Something to address: What are the other guys doing right? It can’t just be finding guys with chips on their shoulders because they’re “Gopher rejects.”

The level of play between Denver, St Cloud State, and UMD is so much more fiery than that of the Gophers -- let alone fricking Penn State.

The problem with St Cloud is they play as though they’re happy being the best team in Minnesota. Come tournament time they crumble. St. Cloud coach Bob Motzko is probably not the answer, and he’s 100. Might as well get Dean Blais.

I’m a lifelong fan and an alum. When they won national titles in 2002 and 2003, I thought I’d be happy that I got to see them win for once in my hockey lifetime. I’m not happy. They should be dominating. Find kids who are good, but kids who will work.

I always enjoy your take because you’re not afraid to hurt Lucia’s feelings. Strib and the Pioneer Press re wussies.