If parents knew the truth about Fur-Ever Wild, they wouldn't bring their kids
Reader Jules Riedel responds to Petting zoo and slaughterhouse Fur-Ever Wild flouts court order with animal exhibit:
Read the Google and Yelp reviews. Anyone apprised of the truth behind this front petting zoo can see the animals are being fed garbage and are being held in tiny cages.
It's not OK that parents are not given all of the information about this place. If they knew, I genuinely doubt they'd bring their children here. Exploitation and cruelty to animals is never OK.
Comments
Related
- Petting zoo and slaughterhouse Fur-Ever Wild flouts court order with animal exhibit
- One woman's tale of Fur-Ever Wild, the little farm of horrors
- Slaughterhouse Fur-Ever Wild lives on; court rules it can keep 150 animals
- Fur-Ever Wild's Terri Petter goes to trial with her petting zoo/butchershop on the line
More from News
Sponsor Content