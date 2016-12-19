City Pages

If parents knew the truth about Fur-Ever Wild, they wouldn't bring their kids

Fur-Ever Wild's owner admits in court documents that she harvests animals for their fur, but that's not what she tells customers of her petting zoo. Poxnio

Reader Jules Riedel responds to Petting zoo and slaughterhouse Fur-Ever Wild flouts court order with animal exhibit:

Read the Google and Yelp reviews. Anyone apprised of the truth behind this front petting zoo can see the animals are being fed garbage and are being held in tiny cages.

It's not OK that parents are not given all of the information about this place. If they knew, I genuinely doubt they'd bring their children here. Exploitation and cruelty to animals is never OK. 

 

