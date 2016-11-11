I voted for Donald Trump. We should have a beer.

I am not crazy about Trump, but I did vote for him.

I really don't have a high regard for any politicians. People are freaking way the fuck too much out. I would venture to say if I met anyone here at City Pages in person, and we stayed off of politics, we would have a great time. Have a few beers or whatever, share some Minnesota stories, appreciate how awesome life is.

We live in an amazing state, with brilliant technologies and artists, wondeful wildlife - a real melting pot of first world humanity.

Let's not drink the partisan Kool-Aid. Let's give this orange guy a shot -- see if he really is gonna drain the swamp -- because the truth is that is why he won.

People are fed up with elite politicians (R and D) in bed with media and lobbyists, incestuously spending someone else's hard earned money.

Let's get along starting now and see if we can respectfully disagree, but still respect and really celebrate this amazing life we have.

In my opinion, Bernie Sanders was ripped off, and probably would have had a better chance than a tired Clinton (or Bush) with criminal investigations on their charity. But the Clinton machine was just too damn ensconced. No more. Peace.