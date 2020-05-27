comScore
'I can't breathe': Police killing of George Floyd ignites mass Minneapolis protest

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by Susan Du & Katie G. Nelson in News
Beginning at the intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, hundreds of masked protesters marched to the 3rd Precinct police headquarters to demand justice for the death of George Floyd, who died in custody Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck until he lost consciousness.

