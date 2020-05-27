'I can't breathe': Police killing of George Floyd ignites mass Minneapolis protest

Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Demonstrators argue with a man near the Black Lives Matter protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 26, 2020. The demonstrators were asking the man if he was affiliated with any outside groups, suggesting that he did not align with the Black Lives Matter protesters. The man, who was carrying a handgun on his hip and wearing several different military and tactical items, refused to answer their questions. He also had tactical vests inside his car.
Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.