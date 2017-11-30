Hyundai Santa Fe driver ran red light in hit-and-run of St. Paul bicyclist [PHOTOS]

The SUV that put Hernandez in the hospital was a Hyundai Santa Fe, circa 2008-2010, painted "platinum sage metallic," which the department says could appear as different colors (green, silver, or beige) depending how light hits it.

The vehicle has (or at least had) damage to its front end, and was missing the passenger side mirror; it was outfitted with dark rims. The Santa Fe was captured in a few grainy surveillance images, which police published Wednesday night.

St. Paul Police Department

Hernandez was hit at 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of West Seventh and Grand Avenue. The police update also confirms that Hernandez was riding with the right of way, and the SUV ran a red light before plowing into him.

Anyone with information on the driver/owner of the SUV should contact the police department at 651-267-5727.

As for Hernandez, who has had multiple surgeries for injuries to his brain and spine, the GoFundMe account in his name was updated Wednesday to say he is in "highly critical but stable condition" at Regions Hospital.

Hernandez was in a medically induced coma, the account says, but was expected to be taken out of it; his condition is described as "grave." Hernandez's family is flying to see him in the hospital, according to the GoFundMe, which has already raised upward of $13,000 toward his expenses.

"The generosity shown to Jose and his family has been amazing," reads the account update. "On their behalf, we say thank you."