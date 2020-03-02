According to a report filed in Pipestone County District Court, Cooper, 24, said he thought he’d been going “about 70 mph.” Larsen asked him why he’d been going so fast, and Cooper reportedly shrugged it off. He had “no reason” to be speeding, he said. He just “had to work in the morning.”

And by the way, Cooper added, this wasn’t the first time he’d gotten pulled over that night. He allegedly handed Larsen a ticket written shortly before midnight, which said he’d been going 92 mph in a 60 zone near Holland, Minnesota. He had also received a ticket around half-past 7 p.m. for doing 70 in a 60 zone back in Cottonwood County. He’d told that trooper he was on the way to visit a friend.

“I kept asking the driver why he was driving so fast and he was very casual with no reason for it,” Larsen later wrote about that third stop of the night. “Like it was no big deal.”

Larsen finished writing the driver his new ticket and concluded the stop… after which point the Audi reportedly peeled off “at a high rate of speed.”

The report doesn’t end there.

“I would end up stopping him again for 94/60 in Rock County,” Larsen wrote. “After I cleared that stop, another trooper stopped him for 84/60 shortly down the road.”

In the end, Cooper not only got caught speeding five times that night, but four times in a single hour. As the Minnesota State Patrol added on its Facebook page this week—during that last one, he also hadn’t been wearing a seat belt.

“You would have thought he would have arrived at his destination in that amount of time,” one commenter pointed out.

The use of repetition is a key part of comedy, but the State Patrol's not laughing at Cooper's night. Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson told the Star Tribune that 462 Minnesotans have been killed in speed-related crashes in the past five years. The story wouldn’t have been nearly as amusing if someone had gotten hurt, or worse.

But Cooper lived to speed another day, and the odds look good he will… if he doesn’t lose his license first. Under Minnesota law, your license can be revoked for driving over 100 mph, or having multiple traffic violations in a single year. Cooper allgedly managed both within an hour.