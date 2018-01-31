The cause? Super Bowl price-gouge fever.

As U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis gets set to host the NFL’s 52nd annual championship game, Twin Citians are prepping to fleece wealthy visitors. The Official CP Take is ... go for it! Us slick small-towners gotta line those coffers somehow, baby, and it's apropos to do so during a garish spectacle of $5 million ads and $25 million quarterbacks.

Super Bowl bloodletting is in full swing over at Airbnb, where 193 area properties are currently available at $900-plus for a one-night stay. The following Sunday offers just 95 options in that range, most of which appear to be from holdover Super Bowl opportunists. For our listacle purposes, we set the February 4 cut-off point at an obscene $3,000-plus per night, which yielded the following 27 rentals.

Click here to see all available Airbnb rentals for the Super Bowl, including this luxury ice-fishing house that caught our eye. Click any title of the following properties to visit its respective Airbnb page.

2018 SUPER BOWL DREAM

Price: $5,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Northeast Minneapolis

Specs: 10 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1.5 baths

Host pitch: "This home has the NE charm -- built in the 1930's, hardwood floors and quite spacious and has plenty of room for your ONCE IN A LIFE TIME SUPER BOWL STAY."

Notable feature: Plentiful nick-nacks.

SuperBowl Lakeside heaven Superb owl

Price: $3,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Eden Prairie

Specs: 5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 baths

Host pitch: "Wonderful location for the Super Bowl."

Notable feature: Listing includes a "Superb owl" reference, so that's fun.

The Wild House

Price: $3,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: North Minneapolis

Specs: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bath

Host pitch: "My house has a fenced in yard located 7.7 miles from the US Stadium and 17 miles from the Xcel Energy Center. The sweet sites of the North loop are 6 miles away, Northeast is 6.7, and uptown is 8.5 miles. All the food and beer you could want within minutes. There is a Wal-Mart and cub foods 1 mile away."

Notable feature: Lotta dogs!

One bedroom, four blocks from The US Bank Stadium!

Price: $5,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Downtown Minneapolis

Specs: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 beds, 1 bath

Host pitch: "You can see the US Bank Stadium out the back window!"

Notable feature: Location is so prime, owners didn't even feel the need to pick up before taking photos.

MCSA on Broadway-Event Venue -Great for Superbowl!

Price: $8,000 per night

Rating: 16 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 3.5 baths

Location: Northeast Minneapolis

Specs: 16 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 3.5 baths

Host pitch: "A 3,000 sq ft state of the art Event Venue in the industrial area of Ne Minneapolis. Our space is designed for events, parties, sports, and meetings. We have multiple UHD projection TV’s with a totally remote controlled room. Even the fireplace, window shades, smoke generator, LED lighting, and sound system is controlled from one awesome remote! This space would especially be ideal for the upcoming super bowl! For more info visit our (EMAIL HIDDEN)."

Notable feature: Looks ripped from The Sims! Hopefully exists IRL.

New! House For The Superbowl! 4 Mi. to Game

Price: $5,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: North Minneapolis

Specs: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, 1 private bath

Host pitch: "Great Superbowl Spot Near US Bank Stadium! Catering Negotiable Upon Special Request Prior to Booking. 4 Miles To Stadium! TVs In All 3 Bedrooms And Living Room With Cable, The Major Movie Channels, YouTube and Private WIFI."

Notable feature: Surplus TVs, shag carpet. Worth noting: This listing is for just two of the four bedrooms.

EXECUTIVE HOME 5 MINUTES FROM SUPER BOWL

Price: $3,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: St. Louis Park

Specs: 16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 9 beds, 3.5 baths

Host pitch: "This is an executive rambler, 100% remodeled taken off the market for the Super Bowl."

Notable feature: These blurry photos don't capture the multiple fireplaces.

Modern 3rd floor apt in heart of Uptown with view.

Price: $3,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis

Specs: 5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bath

Host pitch: "Modern minimalist apartment in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis. 10 minute Lyft ride to the US Bank Stadium (Super Bowl) ... You can see the city skyline from here!"

Notable feature: Did somebody say "lot of motivational quotes and local art as decoration"? Yup, the host.

Lakefront Modern Home near Downtown Minneapolis

Price: $3,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Plymouth

Specs: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2.5 baths

Host pitch: "New construction modern retreat 10-15 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium. Sunrise and sunset views on a private dead end road. This home is on beautiful Medicine Lake which provides great walking paths, biking trails, cross country skiing, ice fishing, ice skating and many outdoor activities to enjoy!"

Notable feature: Freezing-cold luxe beach vibes.

Perfect for Super Bowl 2018!

Price: $3,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Medina

Specs: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 2.5 baths

Host pitch: "This twin home has pristine traditional style. Located only 20 minutes away from the fine dining and shopping of Wayzata and downtown Minneapolis. Lower level exercise room."

Notable feature: Bar, jacuzzi tub, bird-shaped cookie jar.

St.paul SUPERBOWL BUNGALOW. 3 Bdr.HANDICAP ACCESS.

Price: $3,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: St. Paul

Specs: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 1 bath

Host pitch: "Handicap excessable home fully furnish 3 bedroom with pooltable,12 foot bar, darts and decebt rec riom with tv.big living room with older big tv sleep 8 . 3 beds and 2 couches. Withing 15 miles of superbowl.abd also close to all u need and walking path around lake phalan."

Notable feature: It's a mystery! That sideways photo and slapdash text is all we know.

Super Bowl Paradise

Price: $3,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Downtown Minneapolis

Specs: 5 guests, studio, 2 beds, 1 bath

Host pitch: "If your going to US Bank Stadium this is THE spot you want to be staying at. Literally a block and a half away. Not even a 5 minutes walk and your in the stadium.. full kitchen and bathroom and large studio type bedroom and living area over looking popular and busy Washington ave. There are bars and restaurants all over the place and a well recognized theater right across the street. This is a gem of a location."

Notable feature: Impossible to say! That exterior shot, which appears to be a Google Street View screen-grab, is all we're working with.

Super Bowl headquarters

Price: $2,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Richfield

Specs: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2 baths

Host pitch: "In the middle of everything next to the airport and a few miles from the stadium set up nice for video games and music and whatever else you need."

Notable feature: Socks!

Hot tub & Superbowl 2018! Buy 2 nights get 1 free

Price: $3,500 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: North Minneapolis

Specs: 14 guests, 4 bedrooms, 9 beds, 2 baths

Host pitch: "Great superbowl stay. Minutes from the stadium. Home to host small or large groups with plenty of room to gather. 2,300 square feet of comfortable living. Fully furnished. Hot tub with privacy fenced back yard."

Notable feature: Wake up next to a framed slogan that reads "Happiness is not a destination it's a way of life," conquer the day.

Superbowl fans, a great Lake Calhoun property home

Price: $3,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: South Minneapolis

Specs: 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 6 beds, 3.5 baths

Host pitch: "Lovely Mediterranean style home in Minneapolis off the south side of Lake Calhoun with stunning lake views."

Notable feature: Got that Linden Hills swag, baby.

Beautiful family home with 6 bathroom 7 bedrooms

Price: $6,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: St. Paul

Specs: 16 guests, 7 bedrooms, 10 beds, 5.5 private baths

Host pitch: "Large family Home very clean, 7 bedrooms with 5.5 bathroom. Two full kitchen, large formal dining area. High speed internet with Netflix we can provide transportation to the game and we do the housekeeping. We can allow up to 16 guest each night. This is only for the super bowl 2018 Minneapolis."

Notable feature: Perhaps mislabeled as "Private Room" instead of "Entire House," and we're only working with that bed photo. Bed seems nice.

Superbowl '18-1.5 Miles to Stadium-2 Rms-Park FREE

Price: $3,000 per night

Rating: Five-star average based on 16 reviews! A reviewed space, finally.

Location: On Nicollet Island in downtown Minneapolis, it seems.

Specs: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1.5 private baths

Host pitch: "1.5 miles to US Bank Stadium. Free parking for 2 cars. Comfortable, downtown location. Perfect for folks coming to work for Super Bowl events, as well as those attending the big game. VERY close to numerous restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and Super Bowl events. Walk, bus, cab or Uber/Lyft."

Notable feature: You're only getting private use of two bedrooms and a bathroom, but the island location means safe distance from deranged Philly fans.

Stylish Super Bowl Rental on Lake Minnetonka

Price: $4,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Wayzata

Specs: 12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 6 beds, 3.5 baths

Host pitch: "We just decided to list our large, stylish home for the Super Bowl! We are located on Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata, MN, one of the Twin Cities' most affluent (but still friendly and Minnesota-nice!) suburbs, just 16 miles from U.S. Bank Stadium."

Notable feature: Like any proper rich family, they've got the full-sized arcade version of Big Buck Hunter.

Looking for a place to stay for the Super Bowl

Price: $6,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: St. Paul

Specs: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1.5 baths

Host pitch: "Enjoy your stay at our beautiful warm and inviting home. Located off of Beaver Lake in a quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes to downtown St.Paul and 20 minutes to Minneapolis. While you are here stop and shop at Kisses Boutique located at 2414 Hennepin Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55405. (Uptown) or (URL HIDDEN) Minutes away entertainment, shopping, restaurants and much more..."

Notable feature: Possible discounts at Kisses Boutique?

Home for the Super Bowl. Historic St. Paul MN.

Price: $3,750 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: St. Paul

Specs: 10 guests, 5 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths

Host pitch: "Historic St. Paul Home. Located in the Heart of St. Paul MN. 4min from the Super Bowl Stadium and Downtown Minneapolis. 3-block from the Lite Rail line. Bars, Restaurants and shopping within walking distance. 4-BR, 2-Bath, 2-fireplaces, Beautiful woodwork, Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room, Grand Piano, finished basement, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard."

Notable feature: Potential cute cameo from that cute/tiny white dog (see above).

Superbowl event house

Price: $5,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Osseo

Specs: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 3.5 baths

Host pitch: "Suburban neighborhood, quiet, half an hour from US Bank stadium, beautiful backyard and beautiful lighting."

Notable feature: The sights/sounds of Osseo, of course.

Superbowl 52 - 15 minutes to US Bank Stadium

Price: $10,000 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Edina

Specs: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 4 baths

Host pitch: "open concept great for entertaining."

Notable feature: House and host seem ... not ... real? See also: This identical/sketchy listing with a different address.

PERFECT APARTMENT FOR YOUR SUPERBOWL LII STAY

Price: $4,101 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: U of M

Specs: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Host pitch: "PERFECT LOCATION FOR YOUR SUPERBOWL LII STAY! Beautiful apartment on the University of Minnesota campus only 8 minutes away from the U.S. Bank Stadium via Light Rail Train!"

Notable feature: You're sharing the apartment with three residents, but there is a Keurig and a smoking deck.

Super Bowl ready! 2 bedroom Downtown luxTownhome

Price: $4,200 per night

Rating: Four-star rating based on four reviews.

Location: Downtown Minneapolis

Specs: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1.5 baths

Host pitch: "Brand new luxury 2 floor townhouse in the downtown area of Minneapolis, 3 minute drive to Target field and on the metro transit bus line. laundry, internet, tv (on projector if requested) and complimentary breakfast. Welcome to all food and drinks in the kitchen. 1.5 bathrooms, the full bathroom is connected to the bedroom up stairs, the other is downstairs. Very spacious, warm and cozy at the most convenient location in the city whether you’re here on business or visiting family & friends."

Notable feature: Full refrigerator privileges!

Town Home Close to the Twin Cities and Airport

Price: $10,000 per night

Rating: Two positive reviews, but, weirdly, not star-based.

Location: Inver Grove Heights

Specs: 5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 5 beds, 1.5 baths

Host pitch: "Within 15 minutes of the twin cities and conveniently located by the airport. Quiet neighborhood and fully furnished. Clean, televisions in every room, large walk in closets, several attractions within walking distance, a two car attached garage and small garden/grill weather permitting. Great for a short or long term stay. Would also be a great place for the Superbowl."

Notable feature: If you're dropping $10K, the $200 cleaning fee feels like peanuts.

LAST MINUTE Luxurious Super Bowl Condo!

Price: $7,575 per night

Rating: N/A

Location: Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis

Specs: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 8 beds, 1 bath

Host pitch: "LAST MINUTE Luxurious Super Bowl Condominium Rental for 6+ people in central located Minneapolis with an amazing view of Twin Cities. Modern styled and fully furnished."

Notable feature: Host seems super cool -- he even has a cook! Here's a bit more from Emmanuel: "Hi you can call me Bayo...don't know what to say about my self but I'm pretty chill and easy going and I love to travel...trying to see what the world has to offer!" Nice, although photos of the actual space would also be nice.

Huge house in a great neighborhood

Price: $10,000

Rating: N/A

Neighborhood: Plymouth, Minnesota

Specs: 6 guests, 6 bedrooms, 1 bed, 3 baths

Host pitch: "Close to the highway. Grocery store, liquor store and gas station a couple blocks away"

Notable feature: Was highlighted in our previous roundup of Super Bowl Airbnbs. Still unsure about those flags.