How the punks took care of Nazis in the days of yore

I remember when I was a kid, lacing up steel toed combats, dawning a leather jacket, going to a punk show and smashing little shitstains like this kid.

People who support or call themselves Nazis have no actual logical grasp on history. They are sores and cancers on America, yet we have a president who encourages this behavior, doesn't speak out against it and takes white hate groups off of the DOJ investigation list.

I am old and injured now, but if people won't stand against these little shits anymore, I am going to have to go get another pair of steel toes.