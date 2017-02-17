How inept government drove Crow Wing County to primitive health care

When the Crow Wing County Board merged Public Health with Social Services, they removed anyone with public health medical training from management positions. This meant there was no one to advocate on the behalf of local public health concerns other than non medical staff who did not have the whole picture in mind when presenting their ideas.

They stopped their immunization program, which meant hundreds of residents are now going without because they can not afford them -- vaccine that came free to Public Health for things like shingles shots for adults.

They stopped car seat programs, dental varnishing and home care, saying people could get all thses services privately. No they can't. But again, our county didn't listen to the people who worked directly with these clients. They listened to undereducated management.

Now condoms are on the chopping block. Disease prevention is what public health is all about. Condoms have been given out for many many years by local Public Health. Not as birth control but as disease prevemotion. All the work that many public health staff did to get these disease prevention services in place are bring undone by poor management and non-medically trained County Board members.

Shame on Paul Thiede for saying we should advocate abstinence and we wouldn't need condoms. It only proves my point that Crow Wing County Board members need to get an education on subjects they govern.