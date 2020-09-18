If Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon had such an alarm, and we're not certain he doesn't, it certainly would have blared and flashed with piercing intensity Friday. Just ask local Twitter users, many of whom reacted to the following Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services tweet not with stoic reverence for electoral politics, but rather with hornt-up thirstiness for Jason, the city's first in-person voter of the 2020 presidential election.

Meet our first voter of the General Election... Jason! The Early Vote Center at 980 E. Hennepin Ave opened at 8 a.m. sharp. In the first 30 minutes, we served 44 Minneapolis voters ����️ pic.twitter.com/Mo9TwLVfHU — Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services (@VoteMpls) September 18, 2020

A democracy-loving mystery man sensation was born.

"Is he single?" queried one user.

"I wonder if Jason knows he is our new local sweetheart?" wrote another.

One person simply responded with a GIF of Pam from NBC's The Office hoisting a sign that reads "HOT."

Others were more direct:

jason if you read this im free on Thursday night and would like to hang out. please respond to this and then hang out with me on Thursday night when I'm free https://t.co/zEkLZyZqB0 — Audrey Kennedy (@_AudreyKennedy) September 18, 2020

There's so much we don't know about Jason. This much is clear: The crushable cutie rebels against fashion norms by wearing white after Labor Day, as evidenced by his paint-splattered pants. Is the look distressed couture or a painting mishap? Impossible to say. (Update: It's actually possible to say, since Jason's painting biz Insta account posted a story of him voting.) He is wearing a mask and holding some sort of beverage, possibly iced coffee — the choice drink for urban hunks on the go.

Anyway, here's important information about how to vote before or on Nov. 3. TGIF.