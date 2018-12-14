They're pretty cool, these hulking beasts of burden. Native to Europe, Asia, and North America -- horses spread quickly; they're fast on their feet, and prolific lovers -- the horse quite literally changed the fate of humankind.

We've asked them to fight and die in wars, to help us plow fields, to help us hunt, to move great distances, to chase bandits or escape danger, to entertain us with their speed, and, on occasion, to simply take us out on the town.

Hell of an animal, the horse. Useful. Strong. High stamina. Reliable, if you've got a good relationship with yours. Jacob Hershberger clearly does, with his horses.

He's a long-haul trucker whose semi got stuck downhill on a recent icy morning. Hershberger lives in rural Mabel, in southeastern Minnesota, about an hour outside Rochester and a few minutes from the Iowa border.

Hershberger grew up Amish, but left the faith over its aversion to mechanical engineering; he dreamed of being a trucker. And in those dreams, did he ever imagine he'd one day need to revisit his roots, and ask horses to help him get his truck back up to the house?

Yes, reader, he did:

"I guess it was something that I thought would be kind of cool anyway if it worked out, so with me I guess growing up with draft horses, it was kind of a dream come true to be able to pull a semi out with a team of horses."

See? Dreams do come true, and in some cases (a lot, actually), horses can help.