Horny, confused, relatable Wisconsin deer tries mating with fake plastic deer [VIDEO]

You spy someone alluring out of the corner of your eye, and try to get a sense of this figure without staring too hard. You can't resist. You look. And then it hits you.

Oh, no, you think. That's not a short woman in a hoodie. That's a sweatshirt draped on a chair.

Or: That's not a tall, flannel-wearing man walking his dog. That's the statue of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.

For those who can sympathize, spare a thought for this poor young buck who lives in (or at least frequents) southern Wisconsin. And feel fortunate that your intuition (or your friends) stopped you before you mounted and attempted to copulate with said inanimate object.

Last week, Stacy DeRemer of Edgerton, Wisconsin was driving home from work when she spotted a scene she could barely believe. A house in her neighborhood has always had a couple plastic deer parked out in its yard. On this day, these fake deer were joined by a real one. A horny one.

DeRemer hit the brakes and backed up the car. She just had to get a video to show her friend Jerry, "a big hunter," who she knew wouldn't believe her if she didn't get the moment recorded.

DeRemer, who's not big into posting on Facebook, later agreed at a friend's urging to upload the clip, and make it public. Since then, it's been seen by a few more people than just Jerry. Like, close to seven million more. Here, join them.

It "cracks [DeRemer] up" to see people commenting on and sharing the video from all over the world.

"I know I have a weird sense of humor, but I guess so do five million other people " says DeRemer, adding that the people of Edgerton (population about 5,400) think the video's viral success is "funny as heck."

DeRemer works as a manager with a manufacturing company, and has lived in Edgerton off and on for more than four decades. That means she's seen plenty of deer -- "of course, it's Wisconsin" -- though she's usually thinking about one of them darting out into the road. If she was concerned already about deer's survival instincts as a species, watching this one hump not one but two plastic dummies does not change her mind.

"Young bucks," DeRemer says. "Too young to understand. They just run on hormones."

And don't that just sound like the beginning of a wistful country song, one about youth, innocence, misplaced lust, and not a small amount of chafing.