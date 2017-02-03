City Pages

Home healthcare workers save Minnesota millions, but are repaid with poverty

Friday, February 3, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

We care for the elderly and disabled, but food stamps, medical assistance, and regular trips to local food banks are the only way we can make ends meet. maxpixel

Reader Dawn Burnfin responds to People Issue 2017: Sumer Spika, the giver of life:

I've had the pleasure of getting to know Sumer this past year through SEIU. I'm also a homecare worker of more than twenty years, an advocate, and a parent of five, one of whom has disabilities.

I was one of the protesters arrested with Sumer. Unfortunately, her situation isn't unique. It's far to common.

A large percentage of homecare workers rely on state assistance to get by. Food stamps, medical assistance, housing subsidies and regular trips to local food banks are the only way we can make ends meet.

The irony of the situation is, we save the state millions of dollars every year by keeping people in their homes and communities, where they want and deserve to be, and out of institutions. 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content